And other top advertising, media and marketing news, analysis and opinion on the website this week, including…

ABC Analysis Q3 2017: The biggest-circulating consumer mags and newspapers in SA

by Herman Manson. According to data supplied by the ABC, total magazine circulation declined by 2.6% compared to the previous quarter, and by 13.5% to the prior year. Some magazines did grow. Total newspaper circulation declined by 1.5% on the previous quarter, and by 6% on the year prior. No newspapers had any growth.

Letter to the South African advertising industry — part 1

by Khethiwe Makhubo. I am writing this letter to you, dear adland, as a black woman who has worked for you short of three years, and in my time here I have experienced how hostile, violent and resistant you are to the black female creative voice.

Young, Gifted & Killing It: Zandi Tisani

by Veli Ngubane. This film director deserves an extra round of applause: she was the only African filmmaker to have her production screened at the 2017 NYTVF — and she won, too.

Zeitz MOCAA — how branding & architecture reinforce culture

by Shane de Lange. As a sanctuary for contemporary art from across the continent of Africa and its diaspora, the approach to design in Zeitz MOCAA is as poetic as its purpose and message.

Brands & Branding: Music to a brand manager’s ear?

by Andy Rice. In whose hands are brands best off? Where should a CMO look for the best counsel? Agencies or the new kid on the block, management consultancies?

Inside Yuppiechef's omnichannel retail strategy

by Kim Penstone. On 1 October 2017, Yuppiechef officially opened the doors to its first brick and mortar store in Willowbridge, Cape Town.

What it takes to be a C#D: Suhana Gordhan’s 23c and Pepe Marais’s 23c

by MarkLives. Over several weeks, we're featuring pearls of wisdom from Mike Schalit's Creative#Director book —Suhana Gordhan and Pepe Marais are up next.

Regular Reads:

