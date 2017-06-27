iSERVICE

"Allan Gray announces new agency | SA’s 2 Cannes Lions Grands Prix" - MarkLives

Simone Puterman |
26 June 2017
And other top advertising, media and marketing news, analysis and opinion on the website this week, including…

EXCLUSIVE: Allan Gray announces new agency

by Herman Manson. After recently ending its relationship with Ogilvy & Mather Cape Town, Allan Gray has announced the appointment of its new agency partner.

#CannesLions: SA shines at Radio Lions with Grand Prix
by MarkLives. For the second year in a row, KFC and Ogilvy & Mather Johannesburg walked off with the Cannes Lions Grand Prix for Radio!
#CannesLions: Grand Prix for Egg Films as more wins announced
by MarkLives. "Original Is Never Finished", Terence Neale’s (Egg Films) Adidas Originals campaign for Johannes Leonardo with RSA Films, scoops Grand Prix at the Entertainment for Music Lions.

#CannesLions: SA wins in Mobile
- #CannesLions: SA wins in Print & Publishing, Outdoor; Kenya wins in Promo & Activations

Big Q Consultancies: Difficult to shake campaign-dominant logic
by MarkLives. We asked a panel of key industry executives for their take on consultancies eating their lunch. Next up is Joshin Raghubar of iKineo.

Adnalysis: Some only talk about transformation; AMASA does it
by Bogosi Motshegwa. If you believe in transformation and want to achieve it, you have to act upon it, not just talk about it — like AMASA does.

Dear Radio: Learnings from intl radio stories of the year so far
by Paulo Dias. Mid-2016 is a good checkpoint to pause and see what is happening in radio internationally and examine what we may learn.

Regular Reads:

Ad of the Week: FNB’s strong message of independence to SA
MagLove: The best magazine covers 23 June 2017
Shelf Life: Heineken budgets for responsibility
SA TV Ratings: e.tv — primetime top 20 for May 2017

On the Radar:

#CannesLions: Winner summary by country
New editor for Cosmo SA
GREY Africa appoints chief strategic officer
M&C Saatchi PLC buys local sports agency
Jacaranda FM launches new breakfast show
New editor-in-chief for HuffPost South Africa

