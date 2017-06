And other top advertising, media and marketing news, analysis and opinion on the website this week, including…

Outrage at #OUTsurance — a turning point for adland

by Monalisa Zwambila. The OUTsurance Father's Day debacle brings to the fore the need to lobby more aggressively for black representation in the curation of commercials and the creation of content.

#CannesLions: Health & Wellness, Pharma winners — SA takes Gold

#CannesLions: SA makes six of nine Monday shortlists

by MarkLives. South Africa has walked off with its first Gold Lion for 2017 at this year's Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, and has made a further six shortlists.

Big Q Consultancies: Problems used to be more onedimensional

by MarkLives. We asked a panel of key industry execs for their take on consultancies eating ad agencies' lunch. Next is Wayne Hull of Accenture Digital.

By Invitation Only: Social media key for travel decision-making

by Leigh Franks. Destination-marketing organisations and other travel professionals must adjust their marketing strategies accordingly.

Fair Exchange: The days of “I think” are over… bring on the facts

by Erna George. We marketers need to reclaim or command more stature, and be seen as leaders of consumer understanding.

- [CARTOON] The Marketing Mice fall in love



- Ad of the Week: Who’s your daddy?

- MagLove: The best magazine covers 15 June 2017

- Shelf Life: Port2Port.wine goes on surrealist odyssey with Pier2Pier

- SA TV Ratings: DStv — primetime top 30 for May 2017

- Times Media Group rebrands

- Data training for 6 000 African journalists

- Bronx Woman appoints agency

- New agency for Konica Minolta South Africa

- Wireless Business Solutions rebrands

- Further lineup changes for KFM, 947

