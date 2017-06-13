And other top advertising, media and marketing news, analysis and opinion on the website this week, including…

Big Q Consultancies: You have to understand the context of clients

by MarkLives. We asked a panel of key industry executives for their take on consultancies eating the lunch of ad agencies. Next up is Heidi Custers of Deloitte Consulting.

Young, Gifted & Killing It: Musaba Kangulu

by Veli Ngubane. Not afraid to speak her mind, young and gifted Kangulu Musaba believes in using her digital expertise to empower and nurture young black talent to challenge the status quo.

Where the truth lies — marketing in the post-truth era

by Marguerite de Villiers. Consumers don’t live in a vacuum, nor do marketers operate in a static space. We change with the times and adapt.

Brands & Branding: Made in… which country?

by Ailsa Wingfield. Just as David slew Goliath, many local companies have not only survived the multinational competition but thrived.

By Invitation Only: Cannes Film Market seeks diversity, telco money

by Ian Gabriel. If your interest is around new forms of diverse content generation, the 2017 Cannes Film Market was definitely the place to be.

Regular Reads:

- Ad of the Week: KFC story time

- MagLove: The best magazine covers 9 June 2017

- Shelf Life: Checkers, PnP again create more nag factor

- SA TV Ratings: SABC 2 — primetime top 20 for Apr, May 2017

On the Radar:

- Times Media Group rebrands

- Data training for 6 000 African journalists

- Bronx Woman appoints agency

- New agency for Konica Minolta South Africa

- Wireless Business Solutions rebrands

- Further lineup changes for KFM, 947

