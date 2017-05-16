And other top advertising, media and marketing news, analysis and opinion on the website this week, including…

EXCLUSIVE: Allan Gray leaves Ogilvy Cape Town

by Herman Manson. Allan Gray has ended its relationship with agency Ogilvy & Mather Cape Town.

One Show: SA's 2017 winners

by MarkLives. South Africa has taken a Gold Pencil in Radio — which has also been crowned "Best of Show".

ABC Analysis Q1 2017: The biggest-circulating consumer mags and the biggest-circulating newspapers in SA

by Herman Manson. The ABC reports that total magazine circulation declined by 2.3% on the previous quarter, and by 6.5% on the prior year. Newspaper circulation has also continued to fall, with only six newspapers reporting an increase in figures for the period January–March 2017 (Q1).

Anton Visser and Zayd Halim launch Patriot

by Herman Manson. Anton Visser on what's gone wrong with the production-company model, changing business and what Patriot brings to the market.

Content marketing — smarter, not more

by Herman Manson. BA's High Life magazine is well-known for its history (it's been published for 43 years), content and quality production.

AdForum Worldwide Summit NYC: Are ‘legacy’ agencies adapting?

by Johanna McDowell. Our expectations were that we’d hear new things from some agencies and updates from the 'heritage' agencies. We weren't disappointed.

Brands and bands — a marketing match

by Kim Penstone. It's almost serendipitous that the advertising and music industries have aligned to create a new marketing model.

Regular Reads:

- Ad of the Week: Are you gonna go my way? and Assisting where needed

- Shelf Life: Planters Nuts return with Y&R's Labstore SA campaign

- SA TV Ratings: SABC 2 — primetime top 20 for Mar 2017 and SABC 3 — primetime top 20 for Mar, Apr 2017

On the Radar:

- PRISM Awards 2017 winners

- 4i Mobile rebrands

Go to MarkLives.com for breaking news, exclusive industry opinion, company news and jobs! Sign up here for the MarkLives email newsletter every Monday and Thursday. Follow MarkLives on Twitter, Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube. NEW: Ramify.biz — connecting markters and agencies free of charge — covering South Africa, Namibia, Mauritius, Zimbabwe and Botswana!