"Transformation isn’t dancing for chicken, airtime or policies" - MarkLives

Simone Puterman |
02 May 2017
And other top advertising, media and marketing news, analysis and opinion on the website this week, including…

The US$100m digital business scaring adland

by Herman Manson. Accenture Digital is already one of the largest digital service providers in the South and sub-Saharan African market. So says MD Wayne Hull.

EXCLUSIVE: Neo Mashigo joins M&C Saatchi Group
by MarkLives. The new creative partner for the M&C Saatchi South Africa Group is the multi-award-winning Neo Mashigo.

Big Q: Transformation isn’t dancing for chicken, airtime or policies
by MarkLives. Why are so many black professionals disgruntled with the rate of progress? Next up in our panel is Mxolisi Goodman Buthelezi of June15 Advertising.

Media Redefined: Fake news and market research
by Martin MacGregor. The research we've relied on to make key marketing and media decisions has been, at best, very top-level and, at worst, just plain wrong.

Fair Exchange: Where crazy chaos must meet structure & fact
by Erna George. Marketers need to back up the ‘crazy’ with commercial acumen and data analysis.

Regular Reads:

Ad of the Week: Beefcake sizzle for the mama
MagLove: The best magazine covers 28 April 2017
- Shelf Life: Water for Africa with new Chivas venture and Koto rebrands Gumtree South Africa
SA TV Ratings: SABC 1 — primetime top 20 for Mar 2017

