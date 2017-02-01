iSERVICE

"Brilliant: The Hate Speech Bill explained in cartoons. Preventing crimes against #1." - BizNews

Alec Hogg |
31 January 2017
And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 31 January 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Tuesday 31 January 2017

1. Brilliant: The Hate Speech Bill explained in cartoons. Preventing crimes against #1.

2. From California, Prof Jansen frets SA now “living in the age of unreason.”

3. Countdown to Budget Day – how Gordhan might play his tax mix.

4. How Australia is luring more and more skilled South Africans

5. America first? It was ‘Rhodesia first’. Trump has copied nationalist vision, says expert

