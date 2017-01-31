And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 30 January 2017

1. Is #Nenegate 2 about to erupt? Revealed: Zuma ready to punish ‘disloyal’ ministers

2. For how long can the crooks in a once proud liberation movement rule?

3. Patrick McLaughlin: FICA may trigger end-game for Zuma

4 To Trump’s America: Now that you have your own Zuma, welcome to our world.

5. Spot the difference! Real vs fake tweets about finance minister Pravin Gordhan

