And other top advertising, media and marketing news, analysis and opinion on the website this week, including…

It's time to bring back The Apprentice

It’s time for the advertising and marketing communications industry to bring back apprenticeships and save us from ourselves. To this end, Adrian Hewlett of Publicis Machine is calling the CEOs of our local advertising community to join him and the industry colleagues who have already raised their hands to make this a reality.

99c announces MD for its new Jozi agency

by MarkLives. The appointment of Masego Motsogi is effective 1 February 2017. 99c Johannesburg will be open for business from 1 March.

Young, Gifted & Killing It: Nkanyezi Masango

by Veli Ngubane. Nkanyezi Masango has come a long way since he started out as a “shameless stalker” who cold-called the best creative directors for a job.

Dissident Spin Doctor: Impact of turbulent times on industry women

by Emma King. I've started to notice things which show that events on a world stage trickle down to all facets of life, including our own industry.

Rocking the burger business

by Kim Penstone. How do you grow a new brand, in a depressed and downtrodden consumer environment, in an overtraded market?

Regular Reads:

- Ad of the Week: No compromise

- MagLove: The best magazine covers 24 Feb 2017

- Shelf Life: Nothing Grey about new Consol ad

- SA TV Ratings: SABC 2 — primetime top 20 for Nov, Dec 2016

On the Radar:

- KFC New Africa Markets appoints lead agency

- Jawitz Properties awards PR account

- SunStream appoints ad agency

Go to MarkLives.com for breaking news, exclusive industry opinion, company news and jobs! Sign up here for the MarkLives email newsletter every Monday and Thursday. Follow MarkLives on Twitter, Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube. NEW: Ramify.biz — connecting markters and agencies free of charge — covering South Africa, Namibia, Mauritius, Zimbabwe and Botswana!