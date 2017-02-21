And other top advertising, media and marketing news, analysis and opinion on the website this week, including…

Motive: Unlock the MAC Sector BBBEE Code with skills dev

by Andrew Allison. Agencies would be well-advised to make use of the 10 new skills development bonus points in the Marketing, Advertising, and Communications Sector BBBEE Code updates.

Agency Leaders 2016

by Herman Manson. Every year since 2012, MarkLives has been polling South Africa’s top agency leaders to find out what they think of their competitors, whom they see as effective managers and great creative leaders, and where they believe their future competition is likely to come from. We also asked ad execs to take a broader view of the marketing environment, plus we reveal which agencies are considered the most digitally integrated.

- Most-rated brand, pitch consultant & trade org

- Most digitally integrated ad agency in SA

- SA's one to watch in 2017!

- Most admired ad agency in SA

- Most admired creative leader in SA

Clicks ’n Tricks: What may brands learn from the fake news debacle?

by Charlie Stewart. While widely associated with politics, the spread of fake news has profound implications for brands.

Taking Flight: Africa on Pick n Pay’s tongue-in-cheek Xmas ad

by Remon Geyser. Marketing, creative and advertising professionals in Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria take a look at PnP's "Pa-rum-pum-pum-pum".

Motive: How value motivates B2B buying

by Mark Eardley. The entire concept of value has become diluted by idiotic marketing-speak into something that sounds nice-to-have but is completely indefinable and intangible. But is it?

Regular Reads:

- NEW! The Marketing Mice — a cartoon by Charlie Mathews

- Ad of the Week: This is about us!

- MagLove: The best magazine covers 17 Feb 2017

- Shelf Life: NicHarry.com socks it to Valentine’s Day

- SA TV Ratings: SABC 1 — primetime top 20 for Nov, Dec 2016

On the Radar:

- Publicis Machine appoints chief strategy officer

- Hogan Lovells appoints branding agency

- Techsys Digital awarded strategic alcohol project

- Heineken appoints network to global media roster

- New art director for Riverbed

