JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com, 12 May 2017:

1. What land expropriation looks like: ‘negotiating with thieves’ – Zimbabwe farmers. MUST READ

2. REWIND: Papenfus: To Labour Minister Oliphant, what must we do about these Whites?

3. Failing to transform? Labour Minister Oliphant slaps fines on 21 SA companies

4. Butt out – I can pick my team, Zuma tells appeal court

5. Just when you thought you knew how we evolved – here’s more Homo Naledi

