JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Monday 24 July 2017

1. Decoding Eskom’s results: SOE is very captured, facing collapse – OUTA

2. Ramaphosa on decolonised education and why a name really counts

3. SAP’s Gupta kickback wreckage: All eyes on new interim management team

4. Warning to Mugabe, ANC: Don’t assume independence equates freedom

5. Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzykca: 4 big questions KPMG must answer or it’s fired!

