And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 25 April 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Tuesday 25 April 2017

1. Dismal political timing for DA’s head-to-head leadership battle

2. Graham Power: How plea to stop farm murders sparked SA’s million-plus prayer meeting

3. Zuma plays ‘God’ card to push radical transformation. Copying Angus Buchan?

4. Journalists uncover fresh Eskom Zupta scandal: R10bn in 15 days for Gupta-linked companies

5. Rex van Schalkwyk: New hate speech law is cynical political ploy to demonise white people

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.