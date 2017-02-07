And other top advertising, media and marketing news, analysis and opinion on the website this week, including…

Fort expands into Nairobi; plans for Lagos in place

by Herman Manson. Ten-year-old production and content agency Fort — lead by Shukri Toefy and Amr Singh — has announced the creation of its own African network.

Agency Leaders 2016

by Herman Manson. Every year since 2012, MarkLives has been polling South Africa’s top agency leaders to find out what they think of their competitors, whom they see as effective managers and great creative leaders, and where they believe their future competition is likely to come from.

- Most admired agency boss in Jhb

- Most digitally integrated ad agency in Cape Town

- The one to watch in Cape Town in 2017!

- Most admired ad agency in Cape Town

- Most admired creative leader in Cape Town

Masterclass Notes: What agencies may expect from marketers in 2017

by Johanna McDowell. Six leading marketers discussed their outlook for 2017 and what agencies may expect this year.

The Adtagonist: Trend to make you blend

by Carl Cardinelli. To me, trends are merely implementations of the status quo. The execution of something safe. But what do I know?

Innovator’s Toolkit: Trump’s impact on global innovation

by Preetesh Sewraj. While I'm far from a supporter of Donald Trump, I'm intrigued by the impact his election will have on the global innovation landscape.

Regular Reads:

- #MagLoveTop10: Best travel magazine covers of 2016

- Shelf Life: Lego never dies; it becomes EverBlock

- SA TV Ratings: DStv — primetime top 30 for Nov, Dec 2016

On the Radar:

- Appletiser appoints global lead agency

- JWT Johannesburg appoints new managing partner

- Glasshouse appoints new MD

- Loeries 2017 open for entries

