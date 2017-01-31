And other top advertising, media and marketing news, analysis and opinion on the website this week, including…

EXCLUSIVE: Omnicom appointed as MTN's integrated global agency

by Herman Manson. The MTN Group has confirmed the appointment of the Omnicom Group as its integrated global agency.

EXCLUSIVE: Hyundai set to leave Jupiter Cape Town

by Herman Manson. Hyundai is set to leave The Jupiter Drawing Room Cape Town after a relationship that has spanned 16 years.

Agency Leaders 2016: Most admired ad agency boss in Cape Town

by Herman Manson. Today we reveal which agency leaders were most admired by their peers in Cape Town during 2016!

Young, Gifted & Killing It: Nganga Dlanga

by Veli Ngubane. Inspired by his talented older brother, this young Net#work BBDO copywriter hasn't been in the creative business for very long, yet he's clearly gifted and already killing it!

Motive: Research and the power of empathy

by Kate Snyder. Empathy is a critical tool for businesses, stretching all along the spectrum from research to strategy execution.

