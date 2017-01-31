EXCLUSIVE: Omnicom appointed as MTN's integrated global agency
by Herman Manson. The MTN Group has confirmed the appointment of the Omnicom Group as its integrated global agency.
EXCLUSIVE: Hyundai set to leave Jupiter Cape Town
by Herman Manson. Hyundai is set to leave The Jupiter Drawing Room Cape Town after a relationship that has spanned 16 years.
Agency Leaders 2016: Most admired ad agency boss in Cape Town
by Herman Manson. Today we reveal which agency leaders were most admired by their peers in Cape Town during 2016!
Young, Gifted & Killing It: Nganga Dlanga
by Veli Ngubane. Inspired by his talented older brother, this young Net#work BBDO copywriter hasn't been in the creative business for very long, yet he's clearly gifted and already killing it!
Motive: Research and the power of empathy
by Kate Snyder. Empathy is a critical tool for businesses, stretching all along the spectrum from research to strategy execution.
