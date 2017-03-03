And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 2 March 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Thursday 2 March 2017

1. Heystek: SA economic dashboard flashes red as Pravin drives socialist agenda

2. Another Brian Molefe scandal erupts: #Zupta lackey picks up mansion for a steal. Where are missing millions?

3. Fica bill passed amid opposition outrage at Zuma delay

4. How world sees SA: Ramaphosa likely to become next President – global risk consultancy

5. Pravin targets Saffers working abroad: Lower tax to end; must pay full SA tax rates

