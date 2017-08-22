All the #Loeries2017 winners
by MarkLives. Nathan Reddy of Grid Worldwide is the first designer inducted into the Loeries Hall of Fame.
Masterclass Notes: Procurement’s take on marketers, agencies & 2017
by Johanna McDowell. Procurement experts commented on several issues facing marketers and agencies generally, and then specifically, in 2017.
Big Q CMOs: The changing role of the CMO
by MarkLives. We asked a panel of key industry executives for their take on the changing role of the modern CMO. Next up is Bandile Ndzishe of the Bandzishe Group.
Back2Basics: B2B sales & margins — who really generates yours?
by Mark Eardley. Answer the headline question correctly and you’ll know who influences and makes the business-buying decisions that generate your sales and margins. Knowledge is power.
Ad Exec: The power of the personal touch
by Tom Fels. While we look to pursue greater efficiencies, better targeting and improved returns, we risk losing the benefit of personal relations.
