All the #Loeries2017 winners

by MarkLives. Nathan Reddy of Grid Worldwide is the first designer inducted into the Loeries Hall of Fame.

Masterclass Notes: Procurement’s take on marketers, agencies & 2017

by Johanna McDowell. Procurement experts commented on several issues facing marketers and agencies generally, and then specifically, in 2017.

Big Q CMOs: The changing role of the CMO

by MarkLives. We asked a panel of key industry executives for their take on the changing role of the modern CMO. Next up is Bandile Ndzishe of the Bandzishe Group.

Back2Basics: B2B sales & margins — who really generates yours?

by Mark Eardley. Answer the headline question correctly and you’ll know who influences and makes the business-buying decisions that generate your sales and margins. Knowledge is power.

Ad Exec: The power of the personal touch

by Tom Fels. While we look to pursue greater efficiencies, better targeting and improved returns, we risk losing the benefit of personal relations.

Regular Reads:

•