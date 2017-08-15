And other top advertising, media and marketing news, analysis and opinion on the website this week, including…

Yossi Schwartz to leave Y&R Africa

by MarkLives. Yossi Schwarz will be pursuing other business and personal interests from October 2017.

ABC Analysis Q2 2017: The biggest-circulating consumer mags in SA

by Herman Manson. Overall, consumer magazine circulation has grown but custom magazines has declined, compared to Q2 2016.

ABC Analysis Q2 2017: The biggest-circulating newspapers in SA

by Herman Manson. Newspaper circulation across all categories has continued to fall.

Lategan quits Primedia Online, joins Creative Spark

by MarkLives. Former Primedia Online CEO, Tanja Lategan, has joined Creative Spark — part of the M&C Saatchi Group of agencies — as MD.

Big Q CMOs: Changing CMO role an opportunity for agencies

by MarkLives. We asked a panel of key industry executives for their take on the changing role of the modern CMO. Next up is Johanna McDowell of IAS.

Regular Reads:

- [CARTOON] The Marketing Mice celebrate gender

- Ad of the Week: Ocean Basket connects friends and family

- Cover Stories: Thoughtfulness in design 11 Aug 2017 — formerly MagLove

- Shelf Life: Net#work BBDO gets Mercedes fans growling

- SA TV Ratings: SABC 3 — primetime top 20 for Jun 2017

On the Radar:

- Geneva Management Group appoints PR agency for Switzerland, UK, SA

- The MediaShop appoints business unit manager for Nedbank

- Revlon appoints GREY its global creative agency of record

