Old Mutual announces lead agency

by Herman Manson. Old Mutual has appointed Publicis Communications as its new lead agency across the African continent, including South Africa.

Hyundai SA TTL agency announced

by Herman Manson. The company, currently the fourth-largest car brand in South Africa, is leaving The Jupiter Drawing Room (Cape Town) after a relationship spanning 16 years.

Big Q: What we need to achieve true transformation — Masego Motsogi

Big Q: Concept of transformation not embraced by our industry — Sbu Sitole

by MarkLives. Why are so many black professionals disgruntled with the rate of progress? Next up in our panel of key industry executives are Masego Motsogi of Ninety9cents Johannesburg and Sbu Sitole of The Odd Number.

Agency Life: The importance of accountability

by TJ Njozela. Accountability is something that may really help you if you do it right, so here are a few tips to help you be more accountable.

Bookmarks 2017: Digital work, not agencies, the winner

by Herman Manson. Overall, specialist digital agencies seem to have been whipped into second place by larger, integrated shops.

Regular Reads:

- Ads of the Week: Indefinably untaggable and Blooming marvellous radio ads

- MagLove: The best magazine covers 24 March 2017 and 17 March 2017

- Shelf Life: M&C Saatchi Abel creates Lancewood Emoji meals and Pierre Jourdan’s wine popsicles prove innovation power

- SA TV Ratings: Primetime top 20s for Jan, Feb 2017 — SABC 1 and e.tv

On the Radar:

- Dentsu Aegis Network signs new affiliate in Ghana

- SA entries open for Global Impact Challenge

- Rawson Developers appoints lead creative agency

- Endangered Wildlife Trust appoints new agency

- Grant de Sousa joins They Shoot Films

- IMC conference heading to CT

- CT ranked among the world’s top "Tech Cities"

