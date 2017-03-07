And other top advertising, media and marketing news, analysis and opinion on the website this week, including…

Big Q: Transformation apartheid plagues SA ad agencies

by MarkLives. Why are so many black professionals disgruntled with the rate of progress? First up in our panel of key industry executives is Ivan Moroke of Co-Currency.

Nielsen AdEx Top 50 advertisers 2015 vs 2016

by MarkLives. Nielsen has released its list of the top 50 advertisers in South Africa for 2016.

#DesignIndaba 2017: Design Indaba made Grid do it

by MarkLives. Grid Worldwide's Heléne Lindsay gives us an overview of the creative process and work behind this year's Design Indaba campaign.

Motive: A journey of ideas — a timeline of innovation

by Terena le Roux. This is the journey of a 37-year-old brand, now starting again as a small, independent magazine.

Motive: What your favourite search engine will look like soon

by Daniel Schmidt. We’ve compiled a few developments in search engine marketing that will continue to gain importance during the rest of 2017.

Regular Reads:

