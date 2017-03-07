iSERVICE

Simone Puterman |
06 March 2017
And other top advertising, media and marketing news, analysis and opinion on the website this week, including…

Big Q: Transformation apartheid plagues SA ad agencies

by MarkLives. Why are so many black professionals disgruntled with the rate of progress? First up in our panel of key industry executives is Ivan Moroke of Co-Currency.

Nielsen AdEx Top 50 advertisers 2015 vs 2016
by MarkLives. Nielsen has released its list of the top 50 advertisers in South Africa for 2016.

#DesignIndaba 2017: Design Indaba made Grid do it
by MarkLives. Grid Worldwide's Heléne Lindsay gives us an overview of the creative process and work behind this year's Design Indaba campaign. 
Motive: A journey of ideas — a timeline of innovation
by Terena le Roux. This is the journey of a 37-year-old brand, now starting again as a small, independent magazine.

Motive: What your favourite search engine will look like soon
by Daniel Schmidt. We’ve compiled a few developments in search engine marketing that will continue to gain importance during the rest of 2017.

Regular Reads:

Ad of the Week: The human connection

MagLove: The best magazine covers 3 March 2017

Shelf Life: Kidswear market booming, thanks to social media

SA TV Ratings: SABC 3 — primetime top 20 for Nov, Dec 2016

On the Radar:

World Wide Creative names new management team

New CEO for DUO Marketing + Communications

New Dentsu Aegis Network affiliate in Senegal

Trek appoints retail marketing partner in SA

Italtile appoints full service agency

CopperTable, Go Fish Marketing in merger deal

Mann Made Media in BEE deal with Maharishi Institute

