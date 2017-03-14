iSERVICE

"“Some” adland transformation simply not good enough" - MarkLives

Simone Puterman |
13 March 2017
And other top advertising, media and marketing news, analysis and opinion on the website this week, including…

Big Q: “Some” transformation is simply not good enough

by MarkLives. Why are so many black professionals disgruntled with the rate of progress? Next up in our panel of key industry executives is Ahmed Tilly of FCB Africa.

#DesignIndaba: Notes on Design Indaba 2017
by Herman Manson. Design Indaba 2017 kind of kicked off with a chair talk, the most-brilliant chair talk ever. It ended with The Arch.

Ad Exec: Brands take a stand against Trumpism
by Tom Fels. The collision of politics and religion in legislative policymaking has compelled many more brands to take a stand.
Dear Radio: The secret SA radio didn’t want you to know
by Paulo Dias. And you won't believe what happened next...

Motive: Social media — how to be socially relevant
by Bogosi Motshegwa. Here’s a five-step approach for brands to be socially relevant by making emotional connections.

Regular Reads:

- NEW! The Marketing Mice on that new Etios Sprint ad

- Cartoon by Charlie Matthews

Ad of the Week: Banking that breaks the fourth wall

MagLove: The best magazine covers 10 March 2017

Shelf Life: Dove takes a Real Beauty Pledge to celebrate 60 years

SA TV Ratings: DStv — primetime top 30 for Jan, Feb 2017

On the Radar:

Vaseline digital account awarded

Peermont PR account awarded

Ogilvy PR makes appointment to exco, manco

Events: Social media content briefing

Go to MarkLives.com for breaking news, exclusive industry opinioncompany news and jobsSign up here for the MarkLives email newsletter every Monday and Thursday. Follow MarkLives on TwitterFacebookGoogle+LinkedInPinterest and YouTubeNEW: Ramify.biz — connecting markters and agencies free of charge — covering South Africa, Namibia, Mauritius, Zimbabwe and Botswana!

 

ANC policy discussion document – deal with corruption or die as a party
Secret plan revealed: Jacob Zuma wants new luxury private jet – at cost of R1.3bn to taxpayers
Chief Mechanic Zuma’s head under the bonnet as succession looms?
Want to invest in luxury property beyond SA? Australia, New Zealand investors enjoy best returns
Navigating tough economic times: ensuring retirement fund members’ weather the storm.

iSERVICE FEED