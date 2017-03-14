And other top advertising, media and marketing news, analysis and opinion on the website this week, including…

Big Q: “Some” transformation is simply not good enough

by MarkLives. Why are so many black professionals disgruntled with the rate of progress? Next up in our panel of key industry executives is Ahmed Tilly of FCB Africa.

#DesignIndaba: Notes on Design Indaba 2017

by Herman Manson. Design Indaba 2017 kind of kicked off with a chair talk, the most-brilliant chair talk ever. It ended with The Arch.

Ad Exec: Brands take a stand against Trumpism

by Tom Fels. The collision of politics and religion in legislative policymaking has compelled many more brands to take a stand.

Dear Radio: The secret SA radio didn’t want you to know

by Paulo Dias. And you won't believe what happened next...

Motive: Social media — how to be socially relevant

by Bogosi Motshegwa. Here’s a five-step approach for brands to be socially relevant by making emotional connections.

Regular Reads:

- NEW! The Marketing Mice on that new Etios Sprint ad

- Cartoon by Charlie Matthews

- Ad of the Week: Banking that breaks the fourth wall

- MagLove: The best magazine covers 10 March 2017

- Shelf Life: Dove takes a Real Beauty Pledge to celebrate 60 years

- SA TV Ratings: DStv — primetime top 30 for Jan, Feb 2017

On the Radar:

- Vaseline digital account awarded

- Peermont PR account awarded

- Ogilvy PR makes appointment to exco, manco

- Events: Social media content briefing

