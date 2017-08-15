And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 14 August 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Monday 14 August 2017

1. Paul O’Sullivan: Backstory – NPA chief Abrahams is “wolf in sheep’s clothing”

2. FNB CEO Jacques Celliers boycotts SAA: “This abuse has to come to an end!”

3. WATCH: Dlamini-Zuma fails to inspire in TV interview, slams ‘white capital’

4. Incredible story: Kuben Naidoo’s franchise journey to 100 KFC stores

5. How to join entrepreneurs’ rich club: Beware 9 wealth traps

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.