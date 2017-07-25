And other top advertising, media and marketing news, analysis and opinion on the website this week, including…

By Invitation Only: Regenerating adland — brave leaders required

by Rowan Belchers. A bright but different future awaits those who're willing to drop what they’ve always known, and get excited about a reinvented sector.

Production company rethinks role & content in social media era

by Herman Manson. Strategic production company, Word., offers more than most South African production houses do.

By Invitation Only: Downsides of in-house production

by Bobby Amm. Any advantage to using an ad agency's in-house production company on mid-to-high-end projects may be short-lived

On My Mind: The millennials and a new work ethic

by Jerry Mpufane. Why are we at what appears to be a generational impasse when it comes to handing over of the torch?

Agency Life: How to intern like a boss

by TJ Njozela. If you want to make it up the ranks, you’re going to have to do a lot more thinking to impress your seniors, their bosses, and above.

Regular Reads:

- Ad of the Week: Meet the Stones ‘bot’ that sells

- MagLove: The best magazine covers 21 July 2017

- Shelf Life: Laduma Ngxokolo’s Mna Nam makes saving stylish

- SA TV Ratings: e.tv — primetime top 20 for Jun 2017

On the Radar:

- Ireland/Davenport responds to ACA suspension

- Philip Ireland joins creative tech company as ECD

- Clockwork Media wins global digital account

- Mark Jakins joining Primedia Broadcasting

