"TV sales house admits to price fixing, fined" - MarkLives

Simone Puterman |
29 May 2017
And other top advertising, media and marketing news, analysis and opinion on the website this week, including…

Telkom out to pitch; ACA concerned

by Herman Manson. As many as 12–15 agencies are believed to have been approached, including the major networks plus some independents.

Big Q: Can ad agencies take on the consultants?
by MarkLives. What may the broader agency and marketing community learn from the rise of non-traditional firms now operating in the ad agency space? First up in our panel is Jerry Mpufane of M&C Saatchi Abel JHB Group of Companies.

Dissident Spin Doctor: The problem with fake influencers
by Emma King. Hot on the back of fake news, we now, by all accounts, have to deal with fake influencers.

Adnalysis: Never stop courting your clients — especially after the win
by Bogosi Motshegwa. If you’re in a committed relationship and you continue to pursue other people, you'll inevitably end up faltering in your commitment.  

By Invitation Only: Culture vultures — when brands steal our cultures
by Kate Snyder. How may brands avoid the trappings of cultural appropriation in South Africa’s youth market?

Regular Reads:

Ad of the Week: Don’t quit your day job
MagLove: The best magazine covers 26 May 2017
Shelf Life: DARE to create ENVY with Nike on Highsnobiety
SA TV Ratings: e.tv — primetime top 20 for Apr 2017

On the Radar:

DStv Media Sales admits to price fixing, fined
Marc du Plessis to head Publisher Council at IAB
Captain Morgan appoints agency
SA firm wins African PR Consultancy of the Year

