Telkom out to pitch; ACA concerned

by Herman Manson. As many as 12–15 agencies are believed to have been approached, including the major networks plus some independents.

Big Q: Can ad agencies take on the consultants?

by MarkLives. What may the broader agency and marketing community learn from the rise of non-traditional firms now operating in the ad agency space? First up in our panel is Jerry Mpufane of M&C Saatchi Abel JHB Group of Companies.

Dissident Spin Doctor: The problem with fake influencers

by Emma King. Hot on the back of fake news, we now, by all accounts, have to deal with fake influencers.

Adnalysis: Never stop courting your clients — especially after the win

by Bogosi Motshegwa. If you’re in a committed relationship and you continue to pursue other people, you'll inevitably end up faltering in your commitment.

By Invitation Only: Culture vultures — when brands steal our cultures

by Kate Snyder. How may brands avoid the trappings of cultural appropriation in South Africa’s youth market?

Regular Reads:

- Ad of the Week: Don’t quit your day job

- MagLove: The best magazine covers 26 May 2017

- Shelf Life: DARE to create ENVY with Nike on Highsnobiety

- SA TV Ratings: e.tv — primetime top 20 for Apr 2017

On the Radar:

- DStv Media Sales admits to price fixing, fined

- Marc du Plessis to head Publisher Council at IAB

- Captain Morgan appoints agency

- SA firm wins African PR Consultancy of the Year

