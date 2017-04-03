And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 2 April 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com, Sunday, 2 April 2017:

1. Who made big profits shorting Rand on Gordhan news? Forex traders in spotlight

2. Big wealth killers: they’re not little luxuries, they’re big ones – like property, cars

3. Stop ANC drinking from poison chalice of corruption: Archbishop Makgoba urges action

4. Zille’s deadly ‘colonialism’ Tweet: A reminder whites must ‘shut up’ – Everatt

5. The wider threat still overlooked – all roads lead to Communism…

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.