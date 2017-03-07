And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 6 March 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Monday 6 March 2017

1. Zuma’s ‘populist’ drive takes shape; black banks, ‘pre-colonial’ land audits

2. The ANC’s horrific record of maintenance and repair – Ed Herbst

3. Revealed: India’s Bank of Baroda closes Gupta accounts. Who will touch #Zupta money?

4. Richard Calland: SA has ‘very little left to lose’ as it hurtles towards populist nationalism

5. How to qualify for a US green card through investment rather than a lottery

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.