Fighters say reshuffle is nothing but a handover of Treasury to the Guptas

Only hope for SA now is to remove ANC - EFF

31 March 2017

Cape Town – The EFF has called the Cabinet reshuffle a continuation of a plan to "place Treasury in the hands of an individual whose only qualification is his loyalty to the Gupta family".

Economic Freedom Fighters spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the party rejected the reshuffle as nothing other than a handover of Treasury to the controversial family.

The party challenged the South African Communist Party to demonstrate that they were committed to principle, after reports of a possible mass resignation, should Pravin Gordhan be removed as finance minister.

"The entire reshuffle was nothing other than a target at the Ministry of Finance," Ndlozi said.

President Jacob Zuma announced a Cabinet reshuffle in the early hours of Friday, ditching Gordhan, his deputy Mcebisi Jonas, and Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom.

Gordhan has been replaced by Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba and Jonas will be replaced by Sfiso Buthelezi.

Ndlozi said the only hope the country had now was the removal of the whole ANC government.

"The ANC has elevated an individual above the country and the collective; personality cult per excellence. The next step that they will usher into South Africa is a dictatorship under a perfect post-colonial state failure," the EFF said in a statement.

"They have degenerated into a personal club of Zuma, compromising all interest of the country for his personal satisfaction. The country, as long as it is ANC led, it is used to enrich corrupt interests of Zuma, his business partners the Guptas, his friends and family."

News24