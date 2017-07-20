Fighters say public broadcaster should also deny any benefits

EFF welcomes resignation of SABC CFO Aguma and call on the SABC to press charges of corruption against him

19 July, 2017

The EFF welcomes the resignation of James Aguma, the disgraced SABC CFO who has been involved in corruption that has led to the financial collapse of the public broadcaster. We know for a fact that Aguma, together with Hlaudi, have been involved in corruption with Gupta linked companies. In so doing, they have over the years, enjoyed the protection of ministers like Faith Muthambi and Jacob Zuma himself.

We welcome Aguma's resignation and call on the SABC to deny him any benefits. Instead, they must press corruption charges against him so that all the money he stole can be recovered to the SABC.

We are convinced that Aguma has resigned in the middle of his Disciplinary Hearing due to the fact that he knew that he does not have any defence against his aberrations. However, both in the interest of justice, as well as the restoration of public confidence and integrity in the SABC, his case must not only be concluded, it must be handed over to the NPA for him to be brought to book.

Issued by Mbuyiseni Quintin Ndlozi, National Spokesperson, EFF, 19 July 2017