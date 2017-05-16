League says opportunistic populist forces calling for NCape Premier to resign

15 April 2017

The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) has noted reports that the Premier of Northern Cape Honourable Sylvia Lucas has handed the Hawks unit in the province documents supporting corruption allegations involving R26 million.

The 53rd ANC National Conference made a clear call for the construction of a developmental state capable of delivering on the tasks of the National Democratic Revolution. Clearly this cannot be achieved when resources meant for delivery of basic services are allegedly looted. It is the responsibility of all members of society to report all forms of fraud and corruption to law enforcement agencies and the ANCWL applauds Premier Lucas for taking the appropriate actions in reporting to the alleged corruption to the Hawks.

The opportunistic populist forces who are calling for removal of Premier Lucas are clearly against her decision for reporting this alleged corruption and must be frowned upon by society at large. Her decision must be welcomed by the ANC, it's leagues, Alliance partners and the general public as a decisive step towards dealing with allegation of fraud and corruption. Fraud and corruption hinders provision of basic services.

The ANCWL calls for those who are supporting the fight against fraud and corruption to allow the law to take its course.

Statement issued by Meokgo Matuba, ANCWL Secretary General, 15 May 2017