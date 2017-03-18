League congratulates ANC led govt for ensuring that the people come first, above all else

THE ANCWL WELCOMES CONCOURT RULING ON SOCIAL GRANTS

17 March 2017

The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) welcomes the ruling of the Constitutional Court on extending the SASSA-CPS contract for the next 12 months. The ruling will guarantee that social grant beneficiaries will be paid on the 1st April 2017 and for the rest of the year ahead.

The ANCWL has always assured the citizens of the country that social grant recepients will receive their grant payments on the 1st April 2017. The ANC has continuously assured payment of pensions and grants due to the people through relevant outlets since 1994 -the party has never backed down to its promise.

As the ANCWL we will further study the ruling and respond accordingly. We wish to congratulate the ANC led Government for ensuring that the people come first, above all else.

Statement issued by Meokgo Matuba, ANCWL Secretary General, 17 March 2017