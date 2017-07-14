Party to open a case of assault against those responsible

DA condemns violent disruption by ANC in Soshanguve

13 July 2017

The DA condemns the violent disruption of today’s community meeting in the strongest terms. We will open a case of assault against those responsible.

An ANC Councillor refused to allow a DA meeting to commence at the Kopanong Hall in Soshanguve today. The meeting was scheduled to take place at 14h00, with community members from Wards 90 and 37 being in attendance.

The ANC further mobilised in the area and began assaulting community members who wanted to hear the DA’s message of change. Metro police officers were also assaulted with bottles of alcohol during the violent attack.

This is an attack on freedom of association and freedom of assembly, as enshrined in our Constitution. The ANC is violent and destructive because they are seeing that more and more people in Gauteng are choosing the DA.

It’s time that the ANC accepts that they have lost the election. The people have rejected the ANC and it’s time for them to let the DA get on with the business of change.

The DA is the only party that can take South Africa forward because we deliver to the needs of the people and we uphold the rule of law. We will not allow ANC-hooliganism to go unpunished.

Issued by John Moodey, DA Gauteng Leader, 13 July 2017