26 June 2017

A badly beaten man was found in a field three days after having been the victim of vigilantism in Salvokop, in Pretoria. He was found by community members who formed a search party after the South African Police Service (SAPS) failed to search for the man following the attack.

I will write to the MEC of Community Safety to inquire what measures her department has in place to deal with mob justice. Vigilantism cannot be tolerated as the state is the only legitimate user of force. We can neither allow a situation where people turn to mob justice because they are frustrated with poor policing by the SAPS.

Today’s report in the Pretoria News revealed that the mob used rocks and sjamboks during the assault. It also revealed that traces of the blood spilt during the attack are still visible on the pavements.

According to local community members, they know who the alleged assailants are. Community members have taken issue with the fact that the SAPS have not acted against these alleged assailants, who are still free to roam in the community.

Our province is facing record high crime rates and the provincial government is slow to act. However, citizens must not allow their frustration to overshadow the principles of justice and fairness. If a person stands accused of a crime, he or she must be tried in a court of law where he or she must be afforded the opportunity to make his or her case. Anything short of that denies a person their fundamental rights to a fair trial and against unfair discrimination.

I call on the ANC-run Gauteng Government to take action against vigilantism.

