CFE says axed deputy mayor a destructive element in coalition, faces serious allegations

The DA welcomes successful motion of no confidence in Bobani

24 August 2017

This morning, the DA-led coalition government of Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (NMB) managed to vote out the United Democratic Movement (UDM) Deputy Mayor, Mongameli Bobani.

The motion of no confidence was supported by the African Christian Democratic Party and the Congress of the People.

Mr Bobani has been a destructive element in the coalition, and his actions have served to undermine service delivery, most especially to the poorest and most vulnerable communities. He has voted with the ANC on a number of occasions, conduct which is simply unacceptable and not in line with our coalition agreement.

In addition to this, Mr Bobani still needs to face the consequences of serious allegations of irregular expenditure, fraud and corruption that allegedly took place in the directorate for which he was previously responsible - conduct which is inconsistent with our collective commitment to stopping corruption, improving service delivery and creating jobs.

As such, we have had to support this motion against Mr Bobani so that we could continue prioritising service delivery which the people of NMB metro desperately need. We cannot be distracted by self-serving people who are compromising the project of clean and efficient governance.

Issued by James Selfe, DA Federal Council Chairperson, 24 August 2017