DA says with the ever growing population of the province and poor planning on part of dept, spaces are limited

DA urges Gauteng parents to register their children for 2018 schooling

31 May 2017

The Democratic Alliance in Gauteng urges parents to complete the online application process of registering their children for Grades 1 and 8 before the deadline of Monday, 12 June 2017.

With an ever growing population in Gauteng and poor planning on the part of the Provincial Education Department, children are often placed in schools far away from their homes or in overcrowded classrooms. Tragically, this is a matter not raised by the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (SADTU), whose only interest is propping up compromised ANC leaders, all while capturing and sabotaging the education system as well as undermining the futures of young South Africans.

When the people of Gauteng elect a caring and responsive DA-led government in the Province in 2019, we will do everything within our powers to ensure that the quality of education in our schools is of the highest standard. The children of Gauteng and their futures cannot be held hostage by an uncaring ANC and undemocratic teachers’ union.

Furthermore, so as to ensure that the future leaders of Gauteng and the world receive the best quality education, I will be conducting an oversight visit to Tamaho Primary School in Katlehong in order to conduct a first-hand assessment of the schools physical and ICT infrastructure. While MEC Panyaza Lesufi has claimed that school infrastructure in the Province is up to standard, past experience and oversight visits to schools in Gauteng contradict this claim.

The DA will always fight for quality education because if we do not fight for quality education we are neglecting the future prosperity of the people and the country.

Issued by Khume Ramulifho, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Education, 31 May 2017