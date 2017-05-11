DA says Parks Tau cannot accept the fact that he is no longer mayor

ANC’s parallel IDP process a meaningless effort to derail change in Joburg

10 May 2017

The DA notes that the ANC is attempting to run a “parallel process” to the City of Johannesburg’s IDP consultation meetings, after the official process has already been concluded. This comes after the ANC made numerous attempts to violently disrupt public meetings where the IDP was discussed.

It is apparent that Parks Tau cannot accept the fact that he is no longer Mayor.

I call on the ANC to stop working against the current administration and put the needs of the people of Johannesburg first. Where the ANC has alternative views, they should air them through legitimate channels. But their use of blood-spilling violence and many disruptions at the official IDP process held by the City shows that the ANC has become a party that cannot contest the battle of ideas, so it has turned to battles of other kinds.

Despite having often resorted to violence, the ANC failed in their efforts to disrupt progress in Joburg and the public consultation process was successful. To now claim that they were denied the opportunity to partake is disingenuous.

The DA administration in the City of Johannesburg governs for all. During the consultation process, inclusive meetings were held and people from all walks of life participated.

The legitimate public participation process for the IDP in Johannesburg has already closed. However, the IDP must still be tabled in Council, where the ANC will again have an opportunity to engage and give input. Although it is doubtful whether the ANC truly cares to offer constructive input.

The ANC simply cannot accept that the people of Johannesburg, the economic hub of our nation, spoke out against them and called for change at the ballot box. Former Joburg Mayor, Parks Tau, is a remnant of a time gone by, where cadres came before the people. We are in a new era now, change has come and the DA will take this city forward.

The DA will continue to work tirelessly to bring about change in this bustling metropolis. We will not be deterred as we are here to serve the people of Johannesburg. We will make this city safe, we will deliver services and we will enable job creation.

Issued by Khume Ramulifho, DA Johannesburg Regional Chairperson, 10 May 2017