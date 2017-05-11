DA says teachers have a right to air their grievances but it should not be to the detriment of quality education

MEC Lesufi must stop teachers from disrupting learning

10 May 2017

Topaz Secondary School learners in Lenasia, South of Johannesburg have not attended classes since last week Wednesday as SADTU teachers embarked on protest action.

Gauteng MEC for Education, Panyaza Lesufi must intervene as a matter of urgency to ensure that teaching and learning resumes as soon as possible.

While teachers have the right to air their grievances, this should not be to the detriment of quality educational outcomes.

Every child has a right to education and a school environment that is safe and conducive for learning.

The DA will follow up with MEC Lesufi to ensure that the differences between the teachers and the school principal does not continue to compromise the education of learners.

Issued by Khume Ramulifho - DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Education – 10 May 2017