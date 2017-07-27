Message sent from an employee was manipulated by an external culprit, who has been identified

Independent forensic audit proves offensive mail is fake

Independent forensic auditors, Cyanre - The Digital Forensic Lab, have concluded that a racist and offensive email alleged to have originated from a MiWay staff member is a fake.

MiWay launched an immediate investigation into the incident when a social media post emerged last week, purported to be a snapshot of an internal email containing racist remarks and making false allegations about MiWay’s claims handling policies.

MiWay CEO, René Otto said, “We have received the full report from independent forensic auditors, which conclusively proves that the email is a fake and did not originate from MiWay or its staff. The audit has also identified the individual responsible.”

Danny Myburgh, Managing Director of Cyanre - The Digital Forensic Lab, stated, “We can confirm, after a detailed investigation, that an email sent from a MiWay employee was manipulated by an external source. The image circulating on social media is a fabrication.”

Regarding the publication of the report, Otto said, “To be fair, we have decided not to publish the report as yet, and provide the client with the opportunity to respond first. Once we have received feedback, we will be in a position to elaborate on the way forward.”

As a proudly South African company, MiWay takes a firm stand against any form of racism or racial discrimination and is transparent in all its dealings.

Statement issued by MiWay, 26 July 2017