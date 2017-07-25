Organisation says it will embark on multiple actions, including Equality Court charges

702 we are not dogs, apologize now!

Black First Land First (BLF) has undertaken to monitor and act upon all incidents of racism in the media. It has come to our attention that 702 thinks that black babies are animals that must compete with dogs for cuteness. White supremacy moves from the premise that blacks are animals. We remember Penny Sparrow saying that blacks are cute like monkeys. BLF demands that 702 apologizes immediately failing which it will face protest action.

We will embark on multiple actions including laying charges with the Equality Court. The radio station 702 is known for being anti black but this time around they have taken it too far.

We repeat, apologize or face BLF revolutionary action.

Statement issued by the National Coordinating Committee of Black First Land First (BLF NCC), 23 July 2017



