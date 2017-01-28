Leader will be sitting three exams on 6, 8 and 10 February

CIC JULIUS MALEMA IS ON STUDY BREAK FOR HIS EXAMS TILL 10 FEBRUARY

27 January, 2016

The CIC Julius Malema has taken a study break to focus on his exams. The study break is effective immediately until the 10th of February 2017. He sits for three exams on 6, 8 and 10 February all of which he will write at 08h30in the mornings.

Members of the media and the public are advised that CIC will therefore not be making any public appearances or taking interviews except in very special circumstances.

Statement issued by the Economic Freedom Fighters, 27 January 2017