League notes that the friends of Israel - haters of Fidel Castro objected to Busisiwe Mkhwebane's appointment

THE ANCWL STATEMENT ON THE LEAKED PUBLIC PROTECTOR PRELIMINARY REPORT ABOUT ABSA

14 January 2017

The African National Women's League (ANCWL) has noted with dismay various media reports about the leaked Public Protector preliminary report on ABSA.These leaks should not be interpreted in isolation from the fact that even though Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane was voted by majority in parliament to be appointed a Public Protector, the friends of Israel - haters of Fidel Castro objected her appointment.

The ANCWL views the leak of this report as concerted effort by those who are implicated, their proxies, defenders and beneficiaries to discredit the Office of the Public Protector. The ANCWL appeals to all South Africans to unite and defend capable Professionals working in Government/Government agencies and doing their work without fear and favour. There is an emerging trend of attacking Professionals in particular black Professionals who are serving within government or its agencies.

Whilst the leaked report is a preliminary report, the ANCWL still holds a firm view that there should be a full scale investigation on CIEX report and all those implicated in the report be brought to book. The CIEX report suggests that R26 billion (bn) was looted from the State. The proposal that Absa should pay R2.24bn does not addressed the recovery of the alleged R26bn stolen. All beneficiaries of this looting must pay in full and with interests on all that they have looted.

The ANCWL calls for the Public Protector to conduct a full scale investigation on the CIEX report for this long standing matter to be settled satisfactorily for the benefit of South Africans. The ANCWL will also be making submission to His Excellency President Jacob Zuma appealing to him to institute an inquiry into CIEX, other cases related to looting of State resources by the apartheid government and Capture of State owned entities.

Statement issued by Meokgo Matuba, Secretary General of the ANCWL, 14 January 2017