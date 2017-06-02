DA says learners from school in South of Joburg have been without teachers since the beginning of the year

MEC Lesufi, stop gambling with children’s futures

1 June 2017

It is very shocking that learners of Daleview Secondary School in Ennedale, South of Johannesburg have been without teachers since the beginning of the year.

While Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi boasted about the readiness of the Gauteng schools during the start of the school year, Daleview Secondary School Learners have been without teachers for five months for the following subjects: mathematics, physics, economics, accounting, business studies and English.

The Gauteng Department of Education has been informed about this crisis and has done nothing about it.

MEC Lesufi must prioritize the futures of the learners and act swiftly in ensuring that learning and teaching resumes at the school as a matter of urgency.

The learners are coming to school to play while some have opted to stay at home.

By not providing the school with teachers, the future of these children is doomed.

The DA believes that quality education is the key to an improved quality of life and will continue to fight for the rights of learners.

The DA will table questions to the Gauteng Provincial Legislature to ascertain the following:

- How many schools in the province have a shortage of teachers?

- Why the Department has not addressed the teacher shortage at Daleview Secondary School in Ennedale, South of Johannesburg?

- How is the department going to recover the time lost -5 months especially for the grade 12 learners that will be writing examination by the end of the year?

Education is a constitutional right and a basic human right that MEC Lesufi has infringed upon during Child Protection Week.

Issued by Khume Ramulifho, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Education, 1 June 2017