It has come to my attention that the my KZN PEC wants to charge me. I have been trying to rest but now it is not the time for me to retreat.

I have been singled out as a troublemaker by those that would have me go quiet. I have been accused of extreme ill-discipline for standing for what I believe.

Whilst many of my comrades support me some have come after me, accused me of sedition as they have chosen to side with those that would hurt me, our movement and indeed murder of our nation.

I made a conscious decision when these dead threats began that if indeed death was to be my reward then I was not going to die silently.

Many of our comrades have died silently - the memory of a young woman who dared to "cry rape" against a powerful man lingers in the atmosphere, even as she was banished to die a silent death.

Our comrades have dropped like flies in Richmond, Umzimkhulu and other areas - the deaths amount to over 80 in total; yet before even one person has been brought to justice for the merciless killing of our comrades, it is me that they would want to exact their sinister justice on. Yet, why should I die silently? Why should my body be added to those who have died innocently and keep quiet about it? Many of my comrades died while remaining silent, many of my comrades will die silently still, (especially as December approaches) yet those who accuse me have done nothing about it. They have let our dead comrades down, now they come for those of us who are alive. They can't kill us all. Let them label me but I for one have made my mind up, I will not go quietly into the night.

The death threats continue. I'm honestly confused about Minister Mbalula's offer. I wish he could publicly withdraw unconditionally his statements that equated people like me with suicide bombers.

He threatened dismissal for MPs like me as fate would have it KZN ANC is now taking steps to charge me.

Zizi Kodwa would want people to believe his narrative that I'm the only one speaking outside ANC structures. This is a lie. Cde Pravin made the same call for the President to resign at the Madiba memorial lecture few days ago.

Women appear to have a different justice system in the ANC as so many ANC leaders have spoken publically against the President. Well, am I being disciplined for occupying my legitimate seat in an equal society?

Statement issued by Makhosi Busisiwe Khoza via Facebook, 20 July 2017