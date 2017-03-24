DA says it is a waste of funds to keep Ntlemeza on as Hawks head while his application for leave to appeal is pending

Ntlemeza should be suspended without pay pending outcome of court proceedings

23 March 2017

The DA will write to the Police Minister, Nathi Nhleko, to urge him to do the right thing and suspend disgraced Hawks head, Berning Ntlemeza, without pay pending the outcome of his application for leave to appeal the judgment of the High Court that Ntlemeza’s appointment as Hawks head was unlawful and invalid.

While his application for leave to appeal is pending, Ntlemeza will continue to be the head of the Hawks and will continue to draw a salary.

The DA believe that this is a flagrant waste of public money.

While the DA fully respects the legal process that must follow, we strongly believe that by appealing this ruling, Nhleko is wasting public money on trying to defend the indefensible.

We will not stand by while Nhleko allows a person, who was described in February 2015 by Judge Matojane of the North Gauteng High Court as “dishonest” and “lacking integrity,” to be in charge of our elite priority crime fighting unit, at the expense of ordinary South Africans.

By keeping Ntlemeza as head of the Hawks, Nhleko is clearly not prioritising the safety and security of South Africans.

Ordinary South Africans should be able to trust that the police leadership are competent, beyond reproach and will carry out the mandate of their office and keep South Africans safe. Sadly, this is not the case.

Issued by Zakhele Mbhele, DA Shadow Minister of Police, 23 March 2017