Poor driver attitudes: A major cause of road fatalities

9 May 2017

The results of a survey of motorists released by the Automobile Association (AA) reveals that up to 75% of respondents felt that the attitude of drivers towards one another, and to the adherence of the rules of the road, had decreased by up to 90% over the past two years.

These shocking findings are highlighted by the tragic 2017 Easter Weekend road fatality statistics which saw the number of deaths rise from 156 in 2016 to 235 in 2017.

There have been suggestions by the Road Traffic Management Agency that there should be a complete overhaul of the K-53 driver’s licence system as it does not actively encourage good driver behaviour. This notion should be further explored as the AA survey reveals that good driver attitude and behaviour is severely lacking on our roads.

However, the survey also reveals that drivers believe that visible policing and law enforcement on roads is deteriorating. 51% of respondents in Gauteng believe that visible policing of the province’s roads have gotten worse while 32% feel that the situation has remained the same.

The need for the increased capacitation of the Gauteng Traffic Police has been highlighted by the DA for a number of years. More moving violation infringements, active highway patrols, visible policing and by-law enforcement should be prioritised to curb the negligent behaviour of drivers on Gauteng’s roads.

Given that it is the United Nations Road Safety Week, the DA calls on motorists and law enforcement agencies to do more to promote safety on our roads as it is in everyone’s interest to arrive alive.

Issued by Fred Nel, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Roads and Transport, 9 May 2017