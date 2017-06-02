Study group says welcomes decision, commends Brown for acting in interest of good governance

ANC welcomes decision to rescind Molefe's reappointment

The ANC Study Group on Public Enterprises welcomes the decision by the Minister of Public Enterprises comrade Lynne Brown to direct the Eskom Board to rescind the reappointment of Mr Brian Molefe as Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Eskom.

The ANC has maintained that the decision to reappoint Mr Molefe was reckless after having resigned from the entity following damning allegations against him in the Public Protector’s report.

The ANC Study Group commends comrade Brown for acting in the interest of good governance. Comrade Brown has also directed the Eskom Board to provide at least two names of executives to act as GCEO. We trust that the process of replacing Mr Molefe is speedily facilitated.

The ANC Study Group commits to working with comrade Brown to strengthen her oversight role as the shareholder representative in state owned companies and promoting good governance and accountability.

Issued by Zukiswa Rantho, ANC Chairperson on the Study Group on Public Enterprises, 1 June 2017