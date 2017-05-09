FF Plus says Phahlane assured the party that police will intervene to calm down the explosive situation and renewed violence

FF Plus in contact with National Police Commissioner of police about explosive situation in Coligny

8 May 2017

The acting National Police Commissioner, Khomotso Phahlane, this morning gave the FF Plus the assurance that the police will intervene with reinforcements to calm down the explosive situation and renewed violence in Coligny, says Dr. Pieter Groenewald, leader of the FF Plus.

Dr. Groenewald says shortly after the two men who are accused of killing a boy were granted bail, groups of protestors became violent. Two houses were set alight and the police and other residents of the area rushed to the scenes to help the victims.

The houses belong to Dr. Rabie Barnard, a medical doctor who is known for the selfless work that he does amongst all communities of the area, and the other to a farmer, Mr. Henk Keyser, who lives on a farm nearby the town and the informal settlement. No one was reported injured.

According to Dr. Groenewald, he immediately spoke with Phahlane and the Commissioner gave him the assurance that reinforcements and a helicopter would be deployed to the area.

"I am also in direct contact with the Police General in charge of operations in the area who is keeping me abreast of the latest developments.

"The FF Plus calls on all politicians, and especially those of the ANC, to tell their followers to respect the rule of law and not to make any racist or populistic statements such as the North West's premier Supra Mahumapelo has done at the funeral of the boy.

"The situation is extremely explosive, and the FF Plus wants to again point out that a community has the right to defend itself and to protect its property, and this must be respected by everyone," says Dr. Groenewald.

Issued by Pieter Groenewald, FF Plus Leader, 8 May 2017