FF Plus says large well-known companies no longer hesitate to speak out and make it clear they are not willing to invest in the country

South Africa is starting to pay the price for Zuma’s disastrous trampling of the country’s economy

26 April 2017

Sibanye Gold's announcement that they will no longer invest in South Africa because of problems in government, policy uncertainty and rhetoric against big businesses, is proof of the damage president Jacob Zuma and the ANC are causing the country’s economy, said Adv. Anton Alberts, the FF Plus' parliamentary spokesman on economics.

Adv. Alberts says this indicates that large and well-known companies no longer hesitate to speak out and make it clear that they are not willing to invest in the country due to the transgressions of the president and the government.

"If Sibanye Gold's forecast of the economic prospects in South Africa and its confidence in the government are so bleak, it can surely be accepted as a given that many other companies share this view.

"The question arises how many lesser known companies already took their investments abroad and how many will follow this example.

"South Africa is clearly in great trouble due to the president's arrogant trampling of the country's economy for the sake of corrupt patronage.

"The consequences of his actions now become all the clearer. The future looks bleak and ominous," says Adv. Alberts.

Issued by Anton Alberts, FF Plus chairperson and parliamentary spokesperson: Economy, 26 April 2017