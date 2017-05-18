Women's League says continuous violation of women's rights by perpetrators leaves society with no choice but to discuss possible review of Constitution

The ANCWL condemns the sexual violence and killing of women

17 May 2017

The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) has noted with utter dismay the killings of young girls, women and lesbians. The statistics are growing daily and one death is one too many.

As the ANCWL, we condemn in the harshest possible terms this heartless and senseless discriminatory targeting of women. South Africa has a progressive constitution which prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender and sexual orientation, which also protects the human rights of lesbians, gays, bisexual, transgender and intersexed (LGBTI) people. Due to the fear of victimisation and intimidation, the reported hate crimes against LGBTI's is low.

South Africans must enjoy their right to life as enshrined in Section 11 of the Constitution of the country however the perpetrators of these hineous crimes denies victims of that right. The continuous violation of women's rights by perpetrators leaves society with no choice but to discuss the possible review of the Constitution in particular section 11.

Sexual violence and killings must stop now. The law must be merciless in dealing with perpetrators of violence against women, children and LGBTI's. The ANCWL calls on all South Africans to reflect and have discussions on possible review of the Constitution to limit the rights of perpetrators of these horrific crimes.

The ANCWL calls on the law enfrorcement agencies to act swiftly when such incidents are reported and ensure that the perpetrators of these hineous crimes are brought foward to face the full might of the law.

We also appeal to communities to shun with contempt those who continue to hold bigoted stereotypes and wage their vicious hateful attacks against gay and lesbian individuals, which is undoubtedly a contravention of our constitution and liberal legislative framework.

Issued by Meokgo Matuba, ANCWL Secretary General, 17 May 2017