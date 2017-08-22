DA provincial leader singing for his supper and trying to ingratiate himself with white establishment in his party

DA’S ZWAKELE MNCWANGO PHANTASMS GONE BEYOND LIMIT

21 August 2017

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has noted comments by the DA Leader in KwaZulu-Natal, Zwakele Mncwango, on matters relating to the adjourned court case involving ANC members in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

His comments about the Chairperson of the ANC as “shadow Premier” confirms what we have long suspected that his obsession with the ANC is symptomatic of somebody who is eager to be part of the ANC when he is not.

Mcwango has been working overtime pleasing his puppet-masters from the white monopoly capital. Firstly, he picked up a fight with eThekwini Mayor, Cde Zandile Gumede and when that failed to generate sufficient publicity, he has now taken on our Provincial Chairperson hoping this futile exercise will elevate his public profile.

Secondly, it is a well-known fact that all DA public representatives are required to sing for their supper by issuing a set number of media statements against the ANC. Mncwango is clearly determined to exceed his target to ingratiate himself with the white-dominated establishment within his party.

This is the same Mncwango who keeps quiet when people from the Eastern Cape are called refugees by the Western Cape DA government. This is the same Mncwango who is silent when well-serviced and secure suburban areas on prime real estate are mostly inhabited by white people.

The reality is that the Desperate Alliance’s much flaunted example of so called service delivery is a tale of neglected townships and informal settlements in the Cape where the bulk of municipal and provincial government resources is perennially directed at protecting white privilege and resisting change.

Mncwango has aligned himself with the dark forces of neocolonialism and has in fact become a leading disciple of the pro-colonialist brigade and those who hanker after the days of apartheid repression. Despite Mncwango’s attempt to distort the context of the Chairperson's comments, this can never hide his true colours.

The ANC Provincial Chairperson is neither a “Shadow Premier” nor an opponent of freedom of association as implied in a rather strange, but not surprising, statement of the leader of the main ideological opponents of the ANC.

Statement issued by Cde Mdumiseni Ntuli, ANC KZN Provincial Spokesperson, 21 August 2017