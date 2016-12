South Africa’s schooling crisis Eustace Davie says govt schooling curricula are narrow and cannot cover the vast array of potential learning possibilities

'Fidel Castro is dead, long live the Russian revolution' John Kane-Berman on the ANC’s open sympathies for anti-democrats

Who is the real ANC? James Myburgh on the roots of liberal and Western misunderstanding of the liberation movement

Constructive engagement with the Fallists? Tim Crowe responds to Suellen Shay’s defence of the UCT leadership

Developments in the South African energy debate Anton van Dalsen summarises latest developments of IRP and draws attention to most important issues that have arisen

Dear Father Christmas Cathy Buckle on what she'd like for Christmas in Zimbabwe

Fighting corruption: The Human Rights approach Chelsea Ramsden looks at ideas on how to address corruption effectively as recently discussed at a conference

2016: A year of economic failure but political promise John Kane-Berman questions whether Cyril Ramaphosa will be the person to drive structural reform

The Public Protector and I Thomas Johnson writes on how a complaint he laid against the WCape govt never went anywhere

Zimbabwe: 2016 in review Eddie Cross says the country has yet to hit rock bottom economically

A lament for South Africa Jeremy Gordin reviews 'Patriots and Parasites: South Africa and the Struggle to Evade History' by the late Dene Smuts

Faith no more in Muthambi Andrew Donaldson on the minister's appearance before parliament's SABC inquiry

The Afrikaners' fight for survival Trevor Grundy reviews Kajsa Norman's book Bridge Over Blood River